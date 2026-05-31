Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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31.05.2026 10:02:00
Former Fed Chair Jerome Powell Did Something That's Only Been Done Once Before in 30 Years, and It May Continue to Send Shockwaves Through the Stock Market.
A new era has begun at the world's largest central bank. Jerome Powell handed his position as Federal Reserve chair over to Kevin Warsh earlier this month, and on May 22, Warsh was sworn in, marking the start of his leadership. Some early signs of Warsh's intentions and policy may come as early as June 16, with the first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting under his direction.Ahead of this next chapter, though, investors focused on the stock market may be interested in something former chair Powell did several months before handing over the reins. It stands out because it's something that's only been done once before in 30 years, and it could continue to send shockwaves through the stock market. Let's check out this message from Powell.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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