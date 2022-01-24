|
24.01.2022 21:45:00
FORMER FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP TO BE SPECIAL GUEST AT VAST'S TULIPS AND TOPIARIES HIGH TEA IN NAPLES, FLORIDA
NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former First Lady Melania Trump will be the Special Guest at Vast's exclusive event, Tulips and Topiaries, a high tea on April 9, 2022. The tea will benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative.Former First Lady Melania Trump To Be Special Guests At Vast's Tulips And Topiaries
Vast bridges dreams and philanthropy, and Tulips and Topiaries will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience—an afternoon of sophisticated elegance set in elaborate, lush floral gardens designed to inspire giving, hope, possibility, and dreams.
As part of Mrs. Trump's Be Best initiative, Fostering the Future aims to support foster children. Specifically, it will grant computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system, thus giving foster children the ability to reach their full potential.
About Vast: For more information, visit the website link here.
For Press Inquiries: mtpress@45office.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-first-lady-melania-trump-to-be-special-guest-at-vasts-tulips-and-topiaries-high-tea-in-naples-florida-301466845.html
SOURCE The Office of Melania Trump
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schaffen es auf grünes Terrain -- Im Abwärtssog: ATX sackt letztlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Montag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen ging es schlussendlich doch noch aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.