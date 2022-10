Former Google CEO Thinks This 1 Crypto Could Hit It Big

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is an inkling of buzz in the crypto world about Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), a former crypto darling from 2020 that like so much of the crypto world took a beating in 2022. Chainlink now has aspirations to lead the coming Web3 revolution, and it has found a prominent evangelist to help spread its message: former Google (now Alphabet) Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt.Appearing at Chainlink's SmartCon conference in New York City, Eric Schmidt, who headed Google from 2001-2011 before becoming its executive chairman, led a fireside chat with Chainlink Labs co-founder Sergey Nazarov. Together, they discussed how Chainlink fits into the future of blockchain and crypto. Schmidt, who became an official strategic advisor to Chainlink in December 2021, thinks this potential breakout crypto has enormous potential when it comes to the Web3 revolution.That might be surprising to some, because many casual crypto investors probably have never heard of Chainlink. That's primarily because Chainlink is not a Layer 1 blockchain like Ethereum, Solana , Avalanche, or Cardano. Instead, Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle network that feeds off-chain real-world data to on-chain smart contracts.