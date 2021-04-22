Former Head of NEC's Unified Communications Business, Makoto Omi, Joins Intermedia Cloud Communications to Lead Operations in Japan

Accomplished executive, who was responsible for NEC's global market share-leading UC business unit, appointed as Intermedia's Country President for Japan

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, announced that Makoto Omi has been named as Intermedia's Country President for Japan. Mr. Omi brings over 30 years of experience in unified communications, most recently as the Senior Vice President of NEC Platforms, where he led global operations for NEC's unified communications line of business, including 11 consolidated overseas subsidiaries. With an estimated 80 million business phone users worldwide, NEC's on-premise business phone installed base ranks number one globally within the SMB market and in the top three across all customer segments - with Japan representing NEC's largest market. Mr. Omi will oversee all aspects of Intermedia's business in Japan, including sales, support, operations, business development, marketing, and strategic alliances. He is based in Tokyo and will report to Intermedia's CEO, Michael Gold.

In April 2020, NEC announced a global strategic partnership with Intermedia, selecting Intermedia as its exclusive cloud communications provider. Together, NEC and Intermedia have launched Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), video conferencing and secure file sharing solutions branded as NEC UNIVERGE BLUE® into the market. NEC's global cloud communications and collaboration expansion, built entirely on Intermedia's proprietary cloud platform, already includes North America and Australia, with upcoming rollouts into EMEA and Japan.

"I have worked closely with Makoto as we built our NEC partnership, and over the last year of working together, I have been impressed with his management and industry expertise, his significant accomplishments, and the well-earned respect that he has garnered throughout NEC and the Japanese business communications market," said Michael Gold. "Makoto has a deep understanding of what is necessary for us to win in NEC's largest market, and he has the abilities, leadership, and drive to make it happen. There is no better person to lead Intermedia's business in Japan and, needless to say, we are very excited to have him join us."

"Intermedia has created a leading cloud communications platform for partners, and joining them was a natural next step for me," said Mr. Omi. "Intermedia offers a tightly integrated communications and collaboration platform with superior support and a partner-first go-to-market model that is ideal for the Japanese channel community. I am honored to have joined such an innovative and impressive team, and, with the one-of-a-kind partnership that NEC and Intermedia have established, I look forward to working with NEC and its partners throughout Japan to grow our collective success in the cloud."

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 122,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and five-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,000 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

J.D. Power 2020 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations.

