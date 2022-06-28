Former Independence Health Group CEO Dan Hilferty Launches Dune View Strategies

Hilferty's latest venture to advise emerging healthcare startups, convene HealthKey Summit this fall

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Independence Health Group (Independence) President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Hilferty today announced that he has founded a strategic advisory firm, Dune View Strategies.

Dune View Strategies will advise and invest in small and mid-size healthcare companies and start-ups as they bring their transformational services, technologies and products to market. With Hilferty at the helm, the firm offers decades of operational experience, strong connections and proven success in the healthcare industry. Hilferty plans to build out a team of trusted advisors in the coming months.

"With the constantly evolving marketplace, the opportunities and challenges that innovative healthcare companies have to navigate have never been more competitive," said Daniel J. Hilferty, chairman and chief executive officer of Dune View Strategies. "Dune View will steer the next generation of healthcare leaders through the complex wireframe of provider, payer, and political relationships in today's industry, and help them to accelerate growth and reach their full potential."

This fall, Dune View Strategies will convene the inaugural HealthKey Summit in partnership with Futuretense Health, the dedicated healthcare communications practice of Brian Communications. Hosted in Philadelphia on November 2-4, 2022, HealthKey Summit will focus on impacting meaningful change in thematic areas of behavioral health, digital health and cell and gene therapy.

HealthKey Summit, a by-invitation event for thought leaders and innovators in healthcare, will be sponsored by nationally and regionally recognized companies leading the charge in impacting the future of healthcare. Lead sponsors are Comcast, Penn Medicine, Independence Blue Cross and AmerisourceBergen, and additional sponsors include Morgan Stanley, Drexel University and NewSpring Capital. Additional details and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

"At a time when the behavioral health crisis is reaching a breaking point and interest in areas of healthcare innovation like digital health and gene therapy has never been more active, the goal of the HealthKey Summit is to explore what's needed, what's next and what's possible in healthcare," said Hilferty.

Hilferty is a recognized national healthcare leader, serving as president and chief executive officer of Independence for 10 years and holding multiple leadership positions within Independence and its Medicaid managed care subsidiary, AmeriHealth Caritas, for more than 25 years. During his tenure as CEO (2010-2020), the company experienced unprecedented growth. He also served as chairman of the board of directors for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association from 2015-2017.

Hilferty is a member of the boards of directors for Essential Utilities, FS Investment Corporation III, and Healthpilot. Hilferty is Chair of the Board of Directors for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit organization that secured Philadelphia's bid to host FIFA World Cup™ matches in 2026 and will serve as the governing body for the city's Host Committee. A civic champion throughout his career, he also served as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia from 2018-2020 and was an instrumental leader in hosting the 2015 Papal visit and the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

For more information or to contact Dune View Strategies, please visit duneviewstrategies.com. For more information about the HealthKey Summit, please visit healthkeysummit.com.

About Dune View Strategies

Dune View Strategies is a strategic advisory firm that will accelerate opportunity and growth for emerging healthcare companies. The firm's trusted and experienced advisors will help small and mid-size organizations as well as start-ups and entrepreneurs as they bring their transformational services, technologies and products to market.

