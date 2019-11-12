+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Former New York Jets Center Nick Mangold Tackles The Flu

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Mangold, a 7-time All-Pro center for the New York Jets, #FightFlu Ambassador for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), and the father of four young children, rolled up his sleeve for his annual flu vaccine at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Nick and NFID encourage all football fans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them from flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against flu each year.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-new-york-jets-center-nick-mangold-tackles-the-flu-300956622.html

SOURCE National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

