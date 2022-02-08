Former Pharmapacks, Spreetail Senior Leader Rob Norris Joins Momentum Commerce to Lead Retail Services Division

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced the hire of Rob Norris to lead the Company's Retail Services practice. This division of Momentum Commerce works with clients to build the right foundation and optimize the array of fundamental processes necessary to enable profitable growth on Amazon, Walmart and other online retail channels. Specific capabilities include demand planning, assortment planning, content creation & updates, review & ratings management, pricing strategy, and ticket management.

Rob joins Momentum Commerce with a wealth of experience successfully growing both legacy and digital-native brands on eCommerce channels. Most recently, Rob led the Walmart ecommerce group at Pharmapacks as the brand went through the process of bringing its wide assortment of health and beauty products onto the Walmart website, and then optimizing their presence based on market conditions. Rob also previously served as the senior vendor manager at Spreetail, one of the largest fulfillment and marketplace management providers for Amazon merchants.

"There is an ever-evolving list of items brands need to check and continually manage to maximize their likelihood of success on a given online retailer," said Rob Norris, director of retail services at Momentum Commerce. "I jumped at the chance to join Momentum Commerce because the Company's unparalleled retail data repository and deep statistical analysis gives brands confidence on where to place the most attention and when a change may be necessary, ultimately helping them successfully navigate hurdles to their growth."

The Retail Services team works with brands on an a-la-carte basis for individual projects, or as part of Momentum Commerce's full suite of Channel Management Services. This fully integrated offering brings together media management, retail services, and strategic consulting for brands looking for deep, bespoke solutions that maximize business outcomes.

This larger offering is used by XMONDO HAIR, one of the largest digital-native hair care companies, as they expand their operation to selling on Amazon.

"Rob and the team at Momentum Commerce have been terrific partners as we prepare to take our D2C brand on Amazon," said Eric Gesimondo, chief operating officer at XMONDO HAIR. "Our work with them around pricing, strategizing product assortment, and planning our advertising strategy has me extremely confident about our growth path, and I'm excited about what we'll accomplish together in 2022."

"What we've built at Momentum Commerce is a suite of services designed for the unique online retail needs of growth-minded brands, all with a deep statistical underpinning," said Patrick Callahan, director of client development at Momentum Commerce. "I'm thrilled to welcome Rob to the team, who's lived and breathed this reality for years, and is already delivering tremendous value for our clients."

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is a modern consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a mathematical approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, Chaps, Lush Decor, Level Home, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com .

