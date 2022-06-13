Former Redfin Head of Marketing Joins New Western as Chief Marketing Officer

Kuba Poraj-Kuczewski brings successful growth marketing background to Senior Leadership

DALLAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, the largest national private source of distressed residential investment properties, announced today that Kuba Poraj-Kuczewski joined the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Poraj-Kuczewski will be responsible for leading all marketing efforts for the company and overseeing New Western's marketing team.

"We are thrilled to have Kuba serve our team as CMO," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "The vision we have for New Western far exceeds traditional levels of growth and requires the expertise of a leader with a proven track record of optimizing capabilities, positioning and tangible business results."

"New Western has an impressive history of building high-performing teams, and my passion lies in helping these teams drive customer awareness, demand and retention," said Kuba Poraj-Kuczewski. "I'm excited to support New Western in this next growth stage, and the challenge of moving it from stealth mode to a leading industry brand."

Poraj-Kuczewski brings more than two decades of experience in customer acquisition, engagement and marketing communication strategy. He has a keen understanding of brand awareness, product marketing and performance marketing. He has had tremendous success in growing industry-leading online products, campaigns and brands from launch to exit.

Before joining New Western, Poraj-Kuczewski led marketing at high-growth tech companies from early-stage industry leaders, including ClickBank, Quote Wizard, Redfinand Education Dynamics. He graduated from Seattle University with a degree in Marketing and International Business, where he serves on the Alumni Board.

About New Western

New Western makes real estate investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and affordable housing for buyers. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com.

