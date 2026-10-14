Former Rio Tinto, Anglo American executive named ICMM’s first woman CEO

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has appointed Froydis Cameron-Johansson as its first woman president and CEO to lead the organization as it focuses on advocating for responsible production and value chains for critical metals and minerals.

Cameron-Johansson previously held senior roles at Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) and Anglo American (LON: AAL) and started her career at Shell. She will succeed Rohitesh Dhawan on Nov. 23. Dhawan, who has led the organization for five years, will support the leadership transition until the end of 2026.

“It’s a great privilege to follow on from Ro and lead ICMM at a time when responsible mining and metals have never mattered more,” Cameron-Johansson said in a statement. “The industry’s future depends on listening to society as much as on delivering for it, and I look forward to working with the team, our members and stakeholders to strengthen trust, raise performance and demonstrate the contribution that responsible mining can make.”

ICMM said that Cameron-Johansson was appointed after a ‘rigorous competitive’ selection process.

“Froydis’s passion for mining, sustainability and delivery, combined with her knowledge and experience, made her the outstanding candidate to guide ICMM into its next chapter,” Iván Arriagada, Chair of ICMM and CEO of Antofagasta (LON: ANTO), said.

The incoming CEO will inherit an organization working to strengthen mining standards and demonstrate the industry’s contribution to economic development while addressing environmental and social concerns, ICMM said.

Leadership transition

During his tenure, Dhawan helped advance the establishment of the Global Tailings Management Institute and the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative, two efforts aimed at improving accountability and responsible practices across the sector.

Dhawan will help with the transition until the end of the year.

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