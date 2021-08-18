Former STANCE Insurance Lender Consultant Andy Glickfeld joins Renewable Guard to further bolster support of Renewable Energy Project Sponsors during Financial Closings

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable Guard, a leading renewable energy insurance and risk management firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Andy Glickfeld to the position of Sr. Insurance Finance Analyst. As a former insurance lender consultant for both STANCE and Traxler & Tong, Andy bolsters Renewable Guard's already strong project finance insurance compliance service team.

With the renewable energy insurance marketplace continuing to harden, financial closings for Developers/Sponsors of these important renewable energy projects have grown increasingly stressful. At a time when project Sponsors seek insurance expertise around waivers, competitive coverage placement, and lender negotiations, Renewable Guard has differentiated their service once more by providing clients with their very own in-house insurance lender consultant. As Renewable Guard's Sr. Insurance Finance Analyst, Mr. Glickfeld's responsibilities will include:

Lender waiver negotiations

Insurance policy compliance

Carrier policy language negotiations

A range of additional highly specialized project finance services

"I'm extremely excited to move over to the retail side of the insurance brokerage world. This will provide me the opportunity to use my expertise to help project Sponsors close financings more efficiently and with less stress." Andy added, "By leveraging my knowledge of several hundred closings where I supported lenders, I can now support clients of Renewable Guard. By understanding where to push back on hard market terms, we will be well positioned to optimize coverage for our clients and improve relationships with their lenders."

As Principal of Renewable Guard, Mike Cosgrave noted "Coming from STANCE, Andy has been trained by some of the best and brightest insurance lender consultants in the industry. At Renewable Guard, we are constantly looking at how we can add value for our renewable energy clients. The hard market has not been easy, but through strategic hires like Andy, we are well positioned to help our clients navigate a challenging insurance market. This will ultimately allow them to focus on what's important, advancing the renewable energy industry with the construction and operation of these critical energy projects."

About Renewable Guard: Renewable Guard is a leading national insurance and risk management firm providing project level insurance on solar, wind, BESS, and other types of renewable energy projects. In the last 3 years, Renewable Guard has grown their portfolio of supported projects by 7 GWs. Additionally, they have innovated the first ever Parametric Hail Insurance product, bringing bring new insurance capacity to a renewable energy industry that has seen significant losses due to extreme weather events. For more information about Renewable Guard and their unique insurance solutions, visit their website www.renewableguard.com. You may also email service@renewableguard.com or mike.cosgrave@renewableguard.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-stance-insurance-lender-consultant-andy-glickfeld-joins-renewable-guard-to-further-bolster-support-of-renewable-energy-project-sponsors-during-financial-closings-301357637.html

SOURCE Renewable Guard