|
07.06.2024 05:12:22
Former Takeda Employee Pleads Guilty To $2.3 Mln Embezzlement Scheme
(RTTNews) - A former senior level employee in the technology operations group of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to defraud the company of at least $2.3 million, the District of Massachusetts' U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Priya Bhambi and an alleged co-conspirator, who did not work at the company, were charged in an indictment filed on March 23, 2023.
Between approximately January 2022 and October 2022, Bhambi and her alleged co-conspirator orchestrated and executed a scheme to defraud Takeda of at least $2.3 million in payments for purported consulting services by submitting fabricated invoices on behalf of a sham consulting company, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
According to the Attorney's Office, the co-conspirator, in coordination with Bhambi, allegedly incorporated Evoluzione Consulting LLC in February 2022. Later, Bhambi created a website for Evoluzione with false information, including fabricated blog posts, to make it appear that Evoluzione was a legitimate consulting business.
After incorporating Evoluzione, Bhambi, allegedly in coordination with the co-conspirator, submitted a statement of work to Takeda and caused Takeda to sign a master services agreement with Evoluzione and issue a purchase order to Evoluzione for consulting services with a total cost of $3.542 million. Then, between March and May of 2022, Bhambi and the alleged co-conspirator fabricated and submitted to Takeda five separate invoices for services that Evoluzione had not performed, each in the amount of $460,000. Bhambi and the alleged co-conspirator made false representations regarding the services purportedly provided by Evoluzione. Takeda paid all five of the invoices to business accounts allegedly opened by the alleged co-conspirator in the name of Evoluzione.
In total, Bhambi and the alleged co-conspirator defrauded Takeda of $2.3 million in payments to Evoluzione for services not provided. Bhambi and her alleged co-conspirator used the fraudulently obtained funds to purchase a Mercedes-Benz Model E; purchase a diamond engagement ring; make a down payment on a $1.875 million condominium in Boston's Seaport neighborhood; and place a deposit on a wedding venue, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
In connection with the charges, the Court issued seizure warrants for the Mercedes, over $1 million in fraud proceeds from accounts the defendants controlled, $49,985 from the wedding venue deposit and issued a restraining order to preserve the Seaport condominium for forfeiture.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Takeda Pharmaceutical mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Takeda Pharmaceutical zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
|12,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.