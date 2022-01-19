Former Top Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity Experts Launch CyberCatch to Better Protect Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in North America from Cyber Threats

CyberCatch releases Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Vulnerabilities Report, identifies three critical vulnerabilities from a scan of 21,850 small and medium-sized businesses that can be exploited by attackers unless prompt action is taken

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch today announced the publication of its inaugural Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Vulnerabilities Report (SMBVR) and launch of the company with its unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The SMBVR is the first research study to focus on SMBs in North America to detect vulnerabilities that a cyber attacker can identify and exploit to break in, steal data or infect ransomware

The SMBVR is comprised of a random sample of SMBs (20,000 in U.S. and 1,850 in Canada) in ten high-value target segments with valuable data. Key findings of the study include:

More than 30% of U.S. and 80% of Canadian SMBs have vulnerabilities that attackers can easily exploit

Spoofing, clickjacking and sniffing are the three key vulnerabilities that SMBs are susceptible to in the U.S. and Canada

SMBs are significantly more susceptible to spoofing and clickjacking, but more so in Canada (84% and 73%) than in the U.S. (33% and 28%), respectively

(84% and 73%) than in the U.S. (33% and 28%), respectively Defense contractors, manufacturers, legal and accounting firms and medical practices have a significantly higher rate of vulnerabilities both in the U.S. and Canada

"North America's small and medium-sized businesses are the growth engine of our economy and a critical part of the supply chain," said Gov. Tom Ridge, first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and a member of the CyberCatch advisory board. "Foreign adversaries and criminal gangs are attacking SMBs because they view them as the weakest link in the chain. I am pleased to join the CyberCatch team as they work to protect SMBs in the U.S. and Canada from this ever-present threat."

"We are honored to have Tom Ridge on the CyberCatch team. His wisdom and guidance are deeply appreciated. He has inspired all of us at CyberCatch to transform cybersecurity forever and make a difference," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO of CyberCatch. Mr. Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert and author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity.

"SMBs have limited resources, as they lack cybersecurity knowledge and the how-to. They rely on their IT provider, but IT is not cybersecurity," continued Mr. Huda. "The SMBVR reveals how vulnerable SMBs are to cyberattacks today and this is the reason why CyberCatch was founded. Our mission is to protect SMBs by focusing on the root cause for data breaches and ransomware: security holes. We find and fix security holes before attackers can exploit to break in and cause harm."

CyberCatch has assembled a world-class team ranging from the board of directors, advisory board, executive management and operating team, comprised of highly experienced law enforcement and cybersecurity experts in North America. Its board of directors include Marv Langston, former Deputy Chief Information Officer (CIO), U.S. Department of Defense and former CIO, U.S. Navy, serving as the Navy's senior most cybersecurity official.

The advisory board includes Kevin Hackett, former Assistant Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the federal police in Canada. The executive management team includes former Allstate Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Andy Kim, serving as the company's Vice President and CISO, and previously cybersecurity leader at Citigroup.

CyberCatch's unique cloud-based cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is specifically designed for SMBs. First, it enables an SMB to implement the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls quickly and cost-effectively. Then the platform performs continuous automated testing of the controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly so attackers can't exploit to break in and steal data or infect ransomware.

"In today's world, as we look at what could be existential threats, there's nothing that's more pressing than cyber. Cyberthreats are always evolving so having continuous testing that constantly probes and keeps pace with the threat, and makes sure that we keep pace with the threat, is really exciting for us," said Scott Tait, CEO, Pacific Science and Engineering, former Commander of USS Zumwalt and former national security adviser at the U.S. Pentagon.

"CyberCatch has made us a better company and more prepared to deal with these threats than a company our size normally could afford to be," Mr. Tait added.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure.

