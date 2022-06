Former Tory minister calls 10% rise in state pension ‘ludicrous’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Jim O’Neill scathing about decision to help pensioners while forcing real-terms pay cuts on public sector workersGovernment plans to raise the state pension by 10% while forcing real-terms pay cuts on public sector workers have been attacked as “ludicrous” by a former Conservative Treasury minister.Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs chief economist who served as a minister under George Osborne, said it was “crazy” to protect pensioner incomes while younger people’s wages were being eroded by the highest inflation rates for 40 years. Continue reading...