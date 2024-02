Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann Aims To Buy Bankrupt Company With Third Point's Backing

Adam Neumann wants to be in charge of WeWork Inc. (OTCPK: WEWKQ) once again. The controversial entrepreneur founded the New York-based office space purveyor in 2010. Today, the company is currently navigating bankruptcy proceedings.Neumann — pressured to step down as CEO in 2019 — is now collaborating with investors to acquire WeWork out of Chapter 11. Among the firms taking part in the effort is Dan Loeb‘s Third Point.This initiative was revealed through a letter to WeWork’s legal team obtained by Bloomberg News. It marks a significant turn in the saga of the co-working pioneer’s financial struggles.The company in its heyday was once valued at $50 billion. ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel