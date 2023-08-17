Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 20:07:00

Former WWE®, UFC® Executive James Kimball Establishes Management Agency

Novo Sports Group Will Advise Emerging Athletes, Properties, & Brands

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Kimball, a former senior executive at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE®) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC®), has announced the launch of Novo Sports Group℠, a management agency operating at the intersection of emerging athletes, properties, and brands. The full-service representation firm will guide professional, amateur, and collegiate athletes in maximizing value in today's dynamic sports landscape.

Novo Sports Group

James Kimball, a former senior executive at WWE® and UFC® has announced the launch of Novo Sports Group℠.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Athlete Operations and Strategy at WWE, Kimball led the formation and expansion of WWE's name, image, and likeness (NIL) program – Next in Line – a ground-breaking initiative established in 2021 designed to recruit and develop future WWE Superstars. The award-winning program – counting Olympic Gold medalist and two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson and athlete influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder among its signees – rosters nearly 50 college athletes, all of whom were signed during Kimball's tenure, and includes talent representing 13 different sports, 15 different conferences, with 12 NCAA Championships, and garnering over 40 All-American honors.

As Vice President of Operations at UFC from 2017 to 2020, Kimball shepherded the development and directed the commercial operations of the UFC Performance Institute – a preeminent athlete performance center with locations in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and a third to open in Mexico City later this year.

Leveraging cross-functional experience with global sports rights holders, Novo Sports Group will provide consulting services to growth properties and brands in addition to its core services across athlete management, marketing, and NIL advisory.

For more on Novo Sports Group, visit novosportsgroup.com and @novosportsgroup on all social media channels. 

Media Contact

media@novosportsgroup.com

Business Inquiries

info@novosportsgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-wwe-ufc-executive-james-kimball-establishes-management-agency-301903979.html

SOURCE Novo Sports Group

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen