FormFactor Aktie
WKN: 577767 / ISIN: US3463751087
|
25.12.2025 22:22:40
FormFactor Stock Up 22% and Drawing a $35 Million New Stake as The Firm Beats Q3 Estimates
New York City-based Shannon River Fund Management initiated a new position in FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), adding 968,161 shares worth about $35.26 million as of a November 13 SEC filing.According to a November 13 SEC filing, Shannon River Fund Management LLC disclosed a new stake in FormFactor, acquiring 968,161 shares. The position, valued at $35.26 million as of September 30, accounted for 5.68% of the fund's $621.17 million in reportable U.S. equity holdings. The fund reported a total of 20 positions after the filing.This new position now comprises 5.68% of the fund's reportable assets under management.
