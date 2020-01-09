Formidable Opens Branch Office in Phoenix-Tempe Metro Area

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After another strong year of double-digit growth, Formidable has announced the formal establishment of its latest branch office in Tempe, Arizona. Adding this new location further strengthens Formidable's U.S. presence, creating a centralized location to best serve its nearby clients while also growing its staff of talented designers and engineers.

The greater Phoenix metro area has a thriving and expanding technical industry, complete with new start-ups and renowned brands establishing roots there in recent years. As centers of business diversify beyond the major coastal cities, Phoenix is poised to be a leading tech center and Formidable recognizes the opportunity to be able to provide value to clients in this area.

"Formidable hopes it can represent the future of software technology in Phoenix—cutting-edge modern technology and business practices," said Kyle Cesmat, Formidable engineering manager and co-GM of the new branch office. "We provide a lot of value to companies trying to modernize the technical side of their businesses, both in terms of the software itself and the company culture, including remote work practices, integrated product teams, and the like."

As part of its commitment to facilitating the growth of Arizona's tech communities, Formidable is sponsoring both Phoenix StartUp Week (https://phxstartupweek.com/) in February of this year and HalfStack Phoenix (https://halfstackconf.com/phoenix/), a single-day conference focused on UI-centric JavaScript and web development, held January 17, 2020. Among the talented HalfStack speakers, Emma Brillhart, Formidable's Phoenix-based co-GM and engineering manager, will deliver her talk, "Communicating Through Code," detailing techniques for making code more readable.

"Formidable is a new type of software company in the Phoenix/Tempe market," Brillhart said. "We're available to help local businesses build digital products they couldn't otherwise. We also fill a gap for candidates looking for better job opportunities that help them grow their careers at rocket-ship speeds."

The Phoenix/Tempe location marks the fourth office for Formidable behind the 2018 opening of its Denver office, the 2017 establishment of a U.K. headquarters in London, and Formidable's global headquarters in Seattle, Washington in 2013. The downtown Tempe office is located on the north end of Mill Ave., near Amazon, Microsoft, Houzz, ZipRecruiter, AMEX, KPMG, and others.

To celebrate the opening of this new office, Formidable is holding an Open House event on January 15, 2020, from 6:00 - 9:00 pm MT. Full event details and complimentary registration are available (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/formidable-phx-open-house-tickets-82153955693).

Formidable is a Seattle, Denver, Phoenix, and London-based engineering consultancy and open source software organization, specializing in React.js, React Native, GraphQL, Node.js, and the extended JavaScript ecosystem.

