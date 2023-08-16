|
16.08.2023 12:14:44
Formosa Pharma: Eyenovia Obtains U.S. Rights For Commercialization Of APP13007
(RTTNews) - Formosa Pharmaceuticals has entered into a licensing agreement with Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN), whereby Eyenovia obtains exclusive U.S. rights for the commercialization of APP13007 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The total deal package, including upfront payment and development and sales milestones, has a value of $86 million, with additional considerations throughout the term of the agreement.
APP13007 is currently under review by the FDA and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of March 4, 2024. APP13007's active ingredient is the superpotent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate, and is derived from Formosa Pharma's APNT nanoparticle formulation platform.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eyenovia Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.23
|Eyenovia Shares Dip Despite FDA Approving Its First Product (Benzinga)
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: Eyenovia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: Eyenovia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.03.22
|Ausblick: Eyenovia gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eyenovia Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eyenovia Inc Registered Shs
|1,91
|4,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen notieren mit Verlusten in den letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.