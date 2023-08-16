Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
16.08.2023 12:14:44

Formosa Pharma: Eyenovia Obtains U.S. Rights For Commercialization Of APP13007

(RTTNews) - Formosa Pharmaceuticals has entered into a licensing agreement with Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN), whereby Eyenovia obtains exclusive U.S. rights for the commercialization of APP13007 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The total deal package, including upfront payment and development and sales milestones, has a value of $86 million, with additional considerations throughout the term of the agreement.

APP13007 is currently under review by the FDA and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of March 4, 2024. APP13007's active ingredient is the superpotent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate, and is derived from Formosa Pharma's APNT nanoparticle formulation platform.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

