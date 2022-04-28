Formosa Pharmaceuticals and AimMax Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Trials Results of APP13007 for the Treatment after Cataract Surgery at ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting

TAIPEI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TWO.6838) and Aimmax Therapeutics, Inc. (United States) announced that results from a Phase 2 clinical study of APP13007 (Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Nanosuspension), a novel formulation of the potent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate, for the treatment of inflammation and pain after cataract surgery, will be presented at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO).

Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, Clinical Investigator, Associate Clinical Instructor of Ophthalmology at the University of Florida, and founding director of Levenson Eye Associates (Jacksonville, FL), will present data showing a statisticallly-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement of inflammation and pain with twice-daily APP13007 compared to matching placebo, a regimen that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 studies. In this Phase 2 study, APP13007 was well tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo. There were no AEs related to IOP elevations. No individual IOP was > 21 mmHg and no IOP elevations from baseline were > 10 mmHg in the 66 subjects who received APP13007 therapy.

Presentation details:

Title: APP13007 (Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Nanosuspension) for the Treatment of Inflammation and Pain after Cataract Surgery)

ARVO Session: Anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and antivirals

Presenter:Jeffrey Levenson, M.D.

Date:May 2, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM MDT (5:00 PM to 7:00 PM EDT)

The poster and recorded presentation will be available at the Formosa Pharmaceuticals' website at https://www.formosapharma.com/news-2/ following the Meeting.

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Formosa Pharmaceuticals is a clinical phase biotech company focused primarily in the areas of ophthalmology and oncology. The company's proprietary nanoparticle formulation technology (APNT), through which APP13007 was developed, improves the dissolution and bioavailability of APIs for topical, oral, and inhaler administration.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals' advanced programs are:

APP13007: 505(b)(2) corticosteroid eyedrop for the treatment of inflammation and pain after ocular surgery manufactured using the APNT formulation technology. Phase 3 trials ongoing in the United States .

505(b)(2) corticosteroid eyedrop for the treatment of inflammation and pain after ocular surgery manufactured using the APNT formulation technology. Phase 3 trials ongoing in . TSY-0110: ado-trastuzumab emtansine biosimilar (Kadcyla®). The Phase 1 trials are expected to commence in 2023.

For more information about Formosa Pharmaceuticals, please visit https://www.formosapharma.com/.

About AimMax Therapeutics, Inc.:

AimMax Therapeutics, Inc., located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, United States, engages in the research and development of biopharmaceuticals at various stages of development through its own research/discovery or by co-development with strategic partners, primarily in the anti-inflammatory and anti-infective therapeutic areas. The company's R&D strengths derive from extensive and synergistic experience in basic and nonclincal research, translational medicine, clinical trial design, and regulatory and commercial strategy.

For more information about AimMax Therapeutics, please visit www.aimmaxrx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formosa-pharmaceuticals-and-aimmax-therapeutics-to-present-phase-2-trials-results-of-app13007-for-the-treatment-after-cataract-surgery-at-arvo-2022-annual-meeting-301531758.html

SOURCE Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,