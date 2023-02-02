02.02.2023 06:30:31

Formycon AG : Formycon AG announces result of private placement and sets placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

6:30 AM: Formycon AG announces result of private placement and sets placement price for the new shares from the capital increase
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Formycon AGmehr Nachrichten

Formycon- und Fresenius-Aktien ohne gemeinsam Richtung: Formycon beschließt Kooperation mit Fresenius Kabi - Kapitalerhöhung geplant

Weiteres Wachstum Der Biosimilars-Entwickler Formycon geht mit dem Immunsuppressivum FYB202 eine Vermarktungskooperation mit Fresenius Kabi ein und will sein Grundkapital im Zuge einer Kapitalerhöhung hochsetzen.

02.02.23
 EQS-News: Formycon and Fresenius Kabi conclude global commercialization partnership for FYB202, a biosimilar candidate to Stelara®1 (ustekinumab) (EQS Group)
02.02.23
 EQS-News: Formycon und Fresenius Kabi schließen globale Kommerzialisierungspartnerschaft für FYB202, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten für Stelara®1 (Ustekinumab) (EQS Group)
02.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG gibt Ergebnis der Privatplatzierung bekannt und setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung fest (EQS Group)
02.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG announces result of private placement and sets placement price for the new shares from the capital increase (EQS Group)
02.02.23
Formycon AG : Formycon AG announces result of private placement and sets placement price for the new shares from the capital increase (Investegate)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG erhöht Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital aufgrund hoher Nachfrage (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand (EQS Group)
01.02.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG announces global license agreement with Fresenius Kabi for FYB202, a biosimilar candidate to Stelara®1 (ustekinumab) (EQS Group)