Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions, A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions, a new customer-obsessed research product portfolio designed for leaders and their teams to shorten the distance between bold vision and superior business impact. To celebrate the milestone, Forrester's CEO and Chairman, George F. Colony is ringing the Nasdaq opening bell virtually and announcing the launch at Forrester's B2B Summit North America, the must-attend event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders.

The pandemic has driven massive changes in consumer behaviours, experiences, work, technology, and business resilience, forcing firms to adapt their business strategies and accelerate the need for customer-obsessed strategies. According to Forrester, organisations that put customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations grow revenue, profits, employee engagement, and retain customers at more than twice the rate of other firms.

To successfully navigate these changes, leaders require insights, benchmarks, frameworks, best practices, and guidance steeped in customer obsession and focused on the priorities they are tackling today, such as innovating with technology, designing experiences that drive customer loyalty, and earning brand devotion.

"Global business leaders have been relying on Forrester to understand what's next and the impact of changing market dynamics on their business strategy," said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international products and research at Forrester. "With Forrester Decisions, firms will be able to anticipate those market-changing trends and tackle today's priorities. This new research portfolio is transformational in how we work with and guide our clients to accelerate their growth. It is designed to help clients address their business priorities through a combination of visionary research, strategic models and frameworks, and hands-on guidance for execution."

Forrester Decisions will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams -- across technology, marketing, customer experience (CX), sales, and product management -- plan and guide them through their most pressing initiatives for driving growth in a post-pandemic world.

Additionally, these new services combine Forrester's proven track record of providing objective, visionary thought leadership with industry-leading frameworks, models, and methodologies gained through the company's acquisition of SiriusDecisions. Every Forrester Decisions service is built to address business priorities specific to a functional discipline, empowering leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

Bold vision research. Stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics, plan for the future, and set strategy with research such as customer insights, trends and predictions, forecasts, and technology and service provider landscapes.

Stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics, plan for the future, and set strategy with research such as customer insights, trends and predictions, forecasts, and technology and service provider landscapes. Curated tools and frameworks. Conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with proven models, toolkits, and plug-and-play templates. Examples include the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall, to prioritise buyer engagement and maximise deal conversions; the CX Management Maturity Model, to plot maturity on the journey to CX transformation; and the Future Fit Technology Strategy Model, to build adaptive, creative and resilient enterprises.

Conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with proven models, toolkits, and plug-and-play templates. Examples include the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall, to prioritise buyer engagement and maximise deal conversions; the CX Management Maturity Model, to plot maturity on the journey to CX transformation; and the Future Fit Technology Strategy Model, to build adaptive, creative and resilient enterprises. Hands-on guidance. Accelerate progress and de-risk decisions with a curated and tailored experience that includes dedicated best-practice guidance sessions from Forrester experts.

The new portfolio will also offer an enhanced digital platform, with tools for team members to collaborate within their function and across the organization, as well as new data and certification course content.

Availability:

Forrester Decisions services will be available in August 2021.

Resources:

Learn about Forrester Decisions.

Read Forrester CEO George Colony's blog post on the announcement of Forrester Decisions.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary Research, Consulting, and Events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work -- to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester