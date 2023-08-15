Fors Marsh Welcomes Brian Cronin as Vice President of Human Capital and Business Advisory Services

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fors Marsh, a leader in evidence-based research and advisory and communications services, has welcomed Brian Cronin, PhD, as its vice president of Human Capital and Business Advisory Services. Dr. Cronin joins the Fors Marsh leadership team and will lead and grow the company's work to build effective, accountable, and inclusive organizations. Today, Fors Marsh delivers human capital and business advisory services to federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

"He brings tremendous value in his ability to understand the complexity of sustained organizational transformation."

In this role, he will lead a team of exceptional organizational scientists, learning specialists, and business advisors. Together, they will take on the design and implementation of some of the country's most complex and consequential human capital efforts, using an evidence-based approach to research, build, implement, and critically evaluate with the human in mind.

"Brian's 20 years of human capital experience in the public health and defense personnel sectors is in perfect alignment with our mission at Fors Marsh," said Brian Griepentrog, executive vice president of Fors Marsh. "Not only is his technical skill set incredibly sound, but he brings tremendous value in his ability to understand the complexity of sustained organizational transformation. He has a clear vision and instinctively knows how to involve the right people to create the right workplace environment."

As vice president of the Human Capital and Business Advisory Services practice area, Dr. Cronin will play a pivotal role in shaping the direction and structure of transformative human capital initiatives across the government. These endeavors will include inclusive work environments for public health officials, leadership development for homeland security leaders, and overhauling recruitment programs within the public sector.

His experience in bridging research and application, leading and growing human capital efforts, and industrial–organizational (I–O) psychology complements the Fors Marsh evidence-based approach.

"So many organizations are trying to modernize their workplace systems and technology to address top workforce challenges like attracting, developing, and retaining talent. But too often, they lose sight of the human abilities and motivations at the core of these programs," Dr. Cronin said. "I'm excited to join the extraordinary team of experts at Fors Marsh who take a human-centered approach and recognize that building a better workplace begins with understanding humans at work. They've demonstrated repeatedly that this approach works for the government, stakeholders, and the American public."

