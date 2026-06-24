Fort Technology Stock Surges 63% On Proposed Strategic Partnership With Logia USA

(RTTNews) - Fort Technology Inc. (FRTT) shares soared 63.28 percent, gaining $1.12 to $2.89 on Wednesday, after the company announced it signed a non-binding letter of intent for a proposed strategic investment and partnership with Logia USA Inc., a developer of automated fuel maintenance and integrity systems for standby power generation.

The stock is currently trading at $2.89, compared with its previous close of $1.77 on the Nasdaq. During the session, shares opened at $3.14 and traded between $2.72 and $3.92. Trading volume surged to 58.92 million shares, dramatically above the average daily volume of 109,100 shares.

Under the proposed transaction, Fort would acquire 50.1% of Logia USA and provide a credit facility of up to $2 million, with the potential for an additional $5 million at Fort's discretion, to support U.S. expansion and product development.

Fort Technology's 52-week range is $1.70 to $4.09.