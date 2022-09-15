Fortanix Reports $90 Mln In Series C Funding

(RTTNews) - Fortanix Inc. announced $90 million in series C financing bringing the total amount the company has raised to over $122 million. The round was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs with participation from GiantLeap Capital as well as the existing investors. Soumya Rajamani, Vice President at Goldman Sachs, will join Fortanix's board.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Fortanix secures data, wherever it is. Enterprises, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security, privacy and compliance.

Soumya Rajamani, Vice President at Goldman Sachs, said: "Many businesses can relate to the challenge of data security and privacy, and we are proud to support the Fortanix team in their mission to solve security and privacy."