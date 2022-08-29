Fortescue Metals FY22 Underlying Profit Declines; Revenue Down 22%

(RTTNews) - Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX, FSUMF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 underlying EBITDA of $10.6 billion, a decline of 36 percent from last year. Underlying EBITDA margin was 61 percent compared to 73 percent, prior year.

Net profit after tax was $6.2 billion, down 40 percent from previous fiscal year. Earnings per share was $2.01, for the period. The company said record shipments of 189 million tonnes exceeded the top end of guidance, contributing to the second highest earnings and operating cash flow in its history.

Revenue was $17.4 billion, down 22 percent from prior year due to the reduction in the iron ore benchmark price and average price realisation.

The Board has declared a fully franked final dividend of A$1.21 per share. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 29 September 2022.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects iron ore shipments of 187 - 192mt, including approximately 1mt from Iron Bridge.

