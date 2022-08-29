Fortescue Metals Group FY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) reported that its net profit after tax for fiscal year 2022 was US$6.2 billion down 40 percent from the prior year, reflecting the reduction in EBITDA. Basic earnings per share were 201 US cents down from 335 US cents in the previous year.

Revenue was US$17.4 billion, an decrease 22 percent from the prior year due to the reduction in the iron ore benchmark price and average price realization.

The company has declared a final dividend of A$1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is 5 September 2022, and the dividend will be paid to shareholders on 29 September 2022. Including interim dividend of A$0.86 per share, the total dividends declared for fiscal year 2022 are A$2.07 per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company expects iron ore shipments to be 187 million tonnes - 192 million tonnes, including about 1 million tonnes from Iron Bridge (100 per cent basis).

