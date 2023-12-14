14.12.2023 11:00:00

Fortifying confidential computing in Microsoft Azure

One of the biggest challenges facing any enterprise using the public cloud is the fact that it’s public. Yes, your applications run in isolated virtual machines and your data sits in its own virtual storage appliances, but there’s still a risk of data exposure. In a multitenant environment, you can’t be certain that memory is freed up safely, so that your data isn’t leaking across the boundaries between your systems and others.That’s why businesses keep close watch on their regulatory compliance, and often keep sensitive data on premises. That allows them to feel sure that they’re managing personally identifiable information securely (or at least in private), along with any data that is subject to regulations.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK

