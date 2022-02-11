|
11.02.2022 12:28:27
Fortis Q4 Profit Edges Down, Misses Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Electric and gas utility Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of C$328 million or C$0.63 per share, down from C$331 million or C$0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.
On an adjusted basis, net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders were C$300 million or C$0.63 per share, compared to C$320 million or C$0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Additionally, Fortis has targeted a reduction in carbon emissions of 75% by 2035 from a 2019 base year. It expects to achieve the majority of this target by exiting coal generation and replace it with wind, solar and energy storage.
