FortisBC sets 30BY30 Target for a lower-carbon future

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - FortisBC has established its first ever emissions reduction goal, representing one of the most ambitious emissions reduction targets in the Canadian utility sector. In announcing its 30BY30 Target, FortisBC will work to reduce GHG emissions associated with their customers' energy use by 30 per cent overall by the year 2030.

"As the foremost energy provider to British Columbians, we have the opportunity to advance a cleaner energy future for the province and do our part in the global campaign against climate change," said Roger Dall'Antonia, President and CEO of FortisBC, "Our aim with 30BY30 is to accelerate emissions reductions across our customer base and lead the way to a lower-carbon economy."

Last year, FortisBC released its plan to reduce emissions, the Clean Growth Pathway to 2050, as part of the consultation surrounding the Province's CleanBC strategy. The Clean Growth Pathway outlined four key areas to make substantial reductions in GHG emissions across the province by:

tripling investment in energy efficiency in homes, businesses and industry and developing innovative energy projects in B.C.'s communities,

investing in low and zero-carbon vehicles and transportation infrastructure,

increasing Renewable Gas inventory by increasing Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) supply and advancing hydrogen deployment,

positioning B.C. as a vital domestic and international Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) provider to lower global GHG emissions.

Throughout 2019, FortisBC has undertaken action supporting these key areas including the opening of twelve new EV charging stations, supporting the use of RNG in buses, supplying LNG for Canada's first international LNG export and committing to spending $368 million between 2019 and 2022 on energy-efficiency programs and rebates.

"We set our way forward through our Clean Growth Pathway. 30BY30 will focus our organization on that path and drive us to find innovative new solutions that advance a sustainable future in an affordable way," said Dall'Antonia.

FortisBC is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity and propane. FortisBC employs more than 2,400 British Columbians and serves approximately 1.2 million customers across B.C. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,200 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 48,700 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American electric and gas utility business. FortisBC uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. Additional information can be accessed at fortisinc.com or sedar.com.

