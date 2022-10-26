Fortive Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $189.9 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $152.3M, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $283.8 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.46 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $189.9 Mln. vs. $152.3M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.48 - $1.50 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.13 Full year revenue guidance: $5.78 - $5.80 Bln