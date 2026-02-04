Fortive Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJ0F / ISIN: US34959J1088
|
04.02.2026 14:16:34
Fortive Earnings Fall In Q4; Guides FY26; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Fortive Corp. (FTV), an industrial technology conglomerate, on Wednesday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $191.5 million from $193.2 million in the prior year.
Earnings per share were $0.58 versus $0.60 last year.
Adjusted net income increased to $288.9 million from $279.8 million in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $0.90 versus $0.80 last year.
On average, 16 analysts had expected the company to report $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $357.9 million from $332.1 million in the same period last year.
Operating profit jumped to $225.5 million from $212.2 million in the prior year.
Sales increased to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year.
Further, for the full year 2026, the company anticipated adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.
In the pre-market trading, Fortive is 3.13% higher at $56.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortive Corp When Issued
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Fortive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Fortive von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Fortive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Fortive von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fortive zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Fortive-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Fortive von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Fortive Corp When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fortive Corp When Issued
|50,62
|-0,28%