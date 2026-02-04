Fortive Aktie

Fortive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AJ0F / ISIN: US34959J1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 14:16:34

Fortive Earnings Fall In Q4; Guides FY26; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corp. (FTV), an industrial technology conglomerate, on Wednesday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $191.5 million from $193.2 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.58 versus $0.60 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $288.9 million from $279.8 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.90 versus $0.80 last year.

On average, 16 analysts had expected the company to report $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $357.9 million from $332.1 million in the same period last year.

Operating profit jumped to $225.5 million from $212.2 million in the prior year.

Sales increased to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year.

Further, for the full year 2026, the company anticipated adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.

In the pre-market trading, Fortive is 3.13% higher at $56.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fortive Corp When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fortive Corp When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fortive Corp When Issued 50,62 -0,28% Fortive Corp When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt notiert vor dem Wochenende tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich derweil seitwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen