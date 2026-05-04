Fortive Replenishes Share Buyback Authorisation To 20 Mln Shares; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV), a manufacturer of products, software, and services, announced that its Board has approved an increase in its general share repurchase program, bringing the total shares available for repurchase to 20 million, including previously authorised shares.

The shares available for repurchase under the general share repurchase program are in addition to approximately $66.7 million available under the $550 million program.

Under the share repurchase programs, Fortive may purchase its common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Fortive may repurchase shares of Fortive common stock exclusively from the proceeds of the cash dividend and any other cash received by Fortive from Ralliant Corporation in connection with the separation of Ralliant that was completed on June 28, 2025.

FTV has traded between $46.34 and $62.81 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $59.05.

FTV is currently trading up 3.12% at $60.87.