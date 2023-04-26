26.04.2023 14:06:57

Fortive Reports Higher Profit, Revenue In Q1; Updates Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) Wednesday reported higher profit in the first quarter helped by growth in revenues. Both revenue as well as profit beat analysts' view. The company also raised the low end of its full-year earnings outlook.

The company's profit in the first quarter increased to $173.6 million or $0.49 per share from $165.1 million or $0.45 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $267 million or $0.75 per share, that beat the average estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue grew to $1.461 billion from $1.377 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.42 billion

For the full year, the company now sees adjusted EPS in the range of $3.29 to $3.40 compared with previous outlook of $3.25-$3.40. Analysts expect earnings of $3.36 per share.

Revenue for the year is expected between $6.0 billion and $6.1 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $6.04 billion.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.78 to $0.82. Revenue for the second quarter is expected to be about $1.5 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fortive Corp When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fortive Corp When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fortive Corp When Issued 57,34 0,77% Fortive Corp When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen