Fortress Biotech: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) reported total quarterly revenue of $19 million. Expanding commercial coverage and prescription volume for core dermatology products determine whether the business turns permanently cash flow positive. Three takeaways from management explain where the business stands today.

Clinical trial data indicates that 30% of patients achieved clear skin with Emrosi, a prescription treatment for rosacea, compared to 12.8% for competing drug Oracea. Higher symptom clearance directly drives prescription refills because patients who achieve full clearance stay symptom-free longer.

Commercial coverage reached 40% of target market lives, meaning insurance plans reimburse prescriptions with minimal patient step-edits. Securing positions on health plan formularies--approved health insurance drug lists--lets the company collect higher net prices per prescription instead of covering copay assistance costs.

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