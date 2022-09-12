Fortress Blockchain Technologies named 'Web3 Innovator of the Year' by Fireblocks

The Web3 infrastructure company was honored for their work driving blockchain scalability and adoption at Fireblocks' Spark 22 digital asset conference

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Blockchain Technologies was honored as the Web3 Innovator of the Year in Barcelona today. The award was presented by Fireblocks CEO and co-founder, Michael Shaulov, at their annual user and ecosystem conference, SPARK '22. Fortress CTO and co-founder, Kevin Lehtiniitty accepted the award on stage at the sold out event, while also delivering a keynote speech on driving web3 adoption entitled 'Taking NFTs Mainstream'.

Fortress Blockchain Technologies honored as Web3 innovator of the year at Fireblocks' Spark '22 digital asset conference

Fireblocks is the industry-leading provider of digital asset technology, powering crypto solutions for Revolut, BNY Mellon, Ernst & Young, Checkout.com, BNP Paribas, WorldPay, eToro and more. The Fireblocks Network Awards highlight their most strategic and innovative partners. The Web3 Innovator of the Year award in particular recognizes the partner whose efforts are doing the most to build and drive infrastructure that will allow businesses to unlock the benefits of blockchain and accelerate their Web3 initiatives.

"The work Fortress is doing is integral to the long-term adoption and success of Web3," said Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks. "They are providing the infrastructure to help individuals, businesses, celebrities, and entire industries seamlessly transition to blockchain technology without having to sacrifice valuable time, resources, or strategy. We are delighted to shine a spotlight on Fortress' tremendous work with the Web3 Innovator of the Year award."

Fortress is known for their work to develop leading infrastructure for the new use cases of blockchain technology — namely an impressive suite of Web2-to-Web3 APIs and 'widget' applications that power businesses at any stage of blockchain adoption to quickly launch and scale. Fortress features include embeddable wallets for NFTs and fungible rewards tokens; NFT minting; and integrating key financial services backed by a secure, regulated financial institution, Fortress Trust.

"To be recognized by Fireblocks — the leader in the digital asset secure storage space — means a lot, and our entire team is deeply honored by this award." Kevin Lehtiniitty, CTO and co-founder of Fortress stated. "Like Fireblocks, Fortress is working to define and enable adoption of Web3. Thank you for seeing and sharing our emphasis on industry best practices, future-proofing digital asset businesses, and ultimately empowering more companies (and their customers) to benefit from the accessibility, privacy, portability and provenance that blockchain provides."

This recognition builds on the momentum of an exciting year for Fortress, who recently raised a $22.5M Seed Round led by Ayon Capital.

About Fortress

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory and technology infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT & crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody and crypto liquidity. Fortress' APIs and services can be viewed at www.fortress.xyz .

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $2 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortress-blockchain-technologies-named-web3-innovator-of-the-year-by-fireblocks-301621735.html

SOURCE Fortress Blockchain Technologies