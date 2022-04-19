Fortress Information Security Receives $125 Million Strategic Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Information Security (Fortress), the leading supply chain cybersecurity provider for critical industries, today announced that it received a $125 million strategic investment from funds managed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). This new investment will support Fortress's mission of securing U.S. critical industries from cybersecurity and operational threats emanating from their supply chains. Existing investors, including co-founders Peter Kassabov and Alex Santos, ClearSky, First Analysis, American Electric Power, Caron Capital, KMMT, and Moquin Capital, will continue to support Fortress as investors.

Fortress is transforming how critical industry operators and government agencies secure their supply chains in the face of increasing supply chain cybersecurity threats. Founded in 2015, the Fortress platform is a deep, fit-for-purpose solution that enables customers in critical industries to assess, manage, and address risks associated with vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains. Fortress enhances cybersecurity postures and compliance with relevant regulations. The Fortress solution was co-developed with leading electric utilities and has since grown into a consortium tool that includes five of North America's ten largest investor-owned utilities. Fortress's platform secures 40% of the U.S. power grid, substantial national defense-related assets, and critical manufacturing industries.

As critical industries increasingly face cybersecurity threats emanating from the supply chains that underlie them, federal government and private sector stakeholders have recognized that securing critical supply chains is a national security issue. In response, authorities such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) have released supply chain cybersecurity guidelines in the past year.

"Supply chain cybersecurity is one of the most important challenges facing business and government leaders today. Supply chains represent a source of significant threats to the national economy and our ability to maintain our way of life," said Peter Kassabov, executive chairman and co-founder of Fortress. "We started Fortress because we recognized major supply chain vulnerabilities in our country's most critical industries. Many recent high-profile breaches have spawned a new wave of regulatory action in the U.S. that will likely expand for the foreseeable future."

"The Goldman Sachs investment validates the hard work of our employees and clients who have brought collaborative cybersecurity to life," said Alex Santos, Fortress CEO and co-founder. "This growth capital infusion will empower us to accelerate the execution of our vision of resilient supply chains."

"Fortress has established itself as a market leader in end-to-end supply chain cybersecurity solutions for U.S. critical industries and we look forward to scaling the company's Asset-to-Vendor network, which provides significant value to critical infrastructure suppliers and customers," said Will Chen, managing director within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "The depth and breadth of the Fortress platform are unmatched and we believe there is a meaningful opportunity to accelerate the expansion of the platform into compelling product adjacencies, including software and hardware bill of materials, workflow orchestration, and additional analytics and reporting capabilities."

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal advisor, and DBO Partners acted as financial advisor to Fortress. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fortress Information Security

Fortress Information Security secures critical industries from cybersecurity and operational threats stemming from vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains. Fortress is the only end-to-end platform that connects intelligence surrounding vendors, information technology and operational technology assets, and software through a holistic, fit-for-purpose approach. Fortress has also partnered with its customers and suppliers to form the Asset-to-Vendor (A2V) network, which facilitates the secure and seamless exchange of asset information and security intelligence, enabling collaborative workflows to better understand and remediate potential issues. Fortress serves critical industries such as energy, government, aerospace & defense, critical manufacturing, industrial automation, automotive, and healthcare.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of December 31, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1986, the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has invested over $75 billion since inception. We combine our global network of relationships, our unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across our portfolios. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Josh Zecher, josh@vrge.us

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortress-information-security-receives-125-million-strategic-investment-from-goldman-sachs-asset-management-301527779.html

SOURCE Fortress Information Security