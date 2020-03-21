Fortuna announces temporary suspension of activities at the Lindero Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that in the evening of March 19, 2020, the Government of Argentina declared effective at midnight a period of mandatory national "social isolation” in relation to COVID-19, effective until March 31, 2020. The Company is proceeding to orderly and safely demobilize its workforce at the Lindero Gold Project in Salta Province, Argentina, in accordance with the Executive Order and the processes implemented for this purpose by the Provincial Government of Salta.

As a result, the Company is temporarily suspending construction activities at Lindero for ten days. A task force will remain on site to maintain critical activities and to undertake safety and environmental monitoring of Lindero over the isolation period.

The Company is assessing the impacts of the temporary suspension at Lindero on the timelines and budget and will provide an update once the assessments have been completed.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com .

