Fortuna confirms illegal blockade lifted and operations at the San Jose Mine have resumed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report that the illegal blockade at its San Jose Mine in Mexico has been lifted. Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán and union workers have reached an agreement to resume operations at the mine and processing plant which recommenced on May 10 at 7:00 p.m. local time.



For over a decade, the San Jose Mine has been the single largest employer in the region of Valles Centrales and provides direct quality employment to over 1,200 people.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce Gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

