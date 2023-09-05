Fortuna intersects 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over a true width of 9.9 meters at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the discovery of the Yessi vein, a new blind mineralized structure, at the San Jose Mine in Mexico.



Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Drilling by the mine geology team recognized a new blind zone of alteration and brecciation, resulting in the intersection of 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over 9.9 meters in drill hole SJOM-1387, and 621 g/t Ag Eq over 5 meters in drill hole SJOM-1391. This new zone has been named the Yessi vein.” Mr. Weedon continued, "Extension drilling intersected the Yessi vein approximately 200 meters further east of the Victoria Mineralized Zone, highlighting the potential size and strength of San Jose´s mineralized system.” Mr. Weedon added, "Drilling continues with additional holes planned along strike to the north and south to further define the extent of Yessi´s mineralization.”

Yessi vein drilling highlights include:

SJOM1387 : 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 9.9 meters

: 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 9.9 meters SJOM1391 : 621 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 5.0 meters

: 621 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 5.0 meters SJOM1396: 483 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters



Three drill holes totaling 1,118 meters were completed from an underground platform after infill drilling on the Victoria Mineralized Zone intersected alteration and brecciation towards the original planned depth in drill hole SJOM-1387. The resulting 200-meter extension returned intervals of up to 90 meters of brecciation, alteration, and zones of mineralization (refer to Figure 1). These holes support the interpretation of the Yessi vein, which represents the easternmost limit of mineralization intersected at San Jose to date and which does not have any surface expression, highlighting the regional prospectivity.

A review of the geochemical signature of the Yessi vein indicates a potentially different phase of mineralization with respect to the other San Jose mineralized structures, containing a higher Gold to silver ratio and low levels of base metals. Further work is planned to better understand the relationship between the Yessi vein and the broader mineralized system at the San Jose Mine.

Additional drilling is currently underway to define the strike extent and geometry of the Yessi vein. Mineralization remains open along strike to the north and south, and at depth. Refer to Appendix 1 for details of the Yessi vein drill holes and assay results.

Figure 1: Cross section A - A’ looking north showing recent drilling results.





Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples are split on-site by diamond sawing. One half of the core is submitted to the internal laboratory located in the CMC facilities. The CMC laboratory has been accredited by the Standard Council of Canada (ISO 17025: 2017) for preparation, drying, gravimetry, fire assay, Inductively Coupled Plasma, and Atomic Absorption processes. The remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes. Following preparation, the samples are assayed for gold and silver by standard fire assay methods and for silver and base metals by Inductively Coupled Plasma and as well as three acid digestion at the same internal laboratory. The QA-QC program includes the blind insertion of certified reference standards and assay blanks at a frequency of approximately 1 per 20 normal samples as well as the inclusion of duplicate samples for verification of sampling and assay precision levels.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Forward looking Statements

APPENDIX 1. Yessi vein drill results, San Jose Mine, Mexico



Hole ID Easting (NAD27_14N) Northing (NAD27_14N) Elevation (m) EOH Depth (m)1 UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) ETW

(m)2 Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Ag Eq (ppm)3 Hole Type4 SJOM-1387 745298 1847650 1236 355.6 101 -12 203 205 1.8 0.43 60 92 DD including 202.6 203 0.5 0.69 93 144 DD 239 240 1.1 0.86 109 174 DD 241 242 0.5 2.25 243 412 DD 250 251 0.9 2.27 229 400 DD 252 253 0.9 1.70 196 324 DD 268 270 1.0 0.75 88 144 DD 270 271 1.1 0.62 79 126 DD 274 275 1.1 1.88 242 383 DD 289 291 1.3 0.67 74 124 DD 301 314 9.9 6.40 820 1,299 DD including 301 302 0.6 0.62 79 125 DD and 302 303 0.7 4.27 743 1,063 DD and 303 304.5 1.4 0.60 71 116 DD and 304.5 305 0.4 0.56 65 107 DD and 305 307 1.2 4.56 556 898 DD and 307 308 1.2 4.31 531 854 DD and 308 309 0.9 27.52 3,516 5,580 DD and 309 310 0.4 3.62 571 843 DD and 310 311 0.4 1.67 276 401 DD and 311 312 1.3 11.97 1,569 2,467 DD and 312 313 0.7 8.70 858 1,511 DD and 313 314 0.8 1.16 157 244 DD 320 322 1.5 0.78 132 191 DD SJOM-1391 745298 1847650 1236 360.0 101 -20 209 213 2.4 1.74 226 357 DD including 212 213 0.4 5.92 779 1,223 DD 337 345 5.0 3.13 386 621 DD including 337 338 0.6 1.13 191 276 DD and 338 340 1.0 3.51 455 718 DD and 340 340.3 0.5 4.32 488 812 DD and 342 343 0.7 0.98 95 169 DD and 343 343.4 0.2 3.77 481 764 DD and 344.6 345 0.2 10.36 1,525 2,302 DD SJOM-1396 745298 1847649 1237 402.2 102 -3 192 196 3.5 0.44 50 83 DD including 194.8 196 1.3 0.53 59 99 DD 263.6 264.4 0.7 2.50 295 483 DD 273 275 1.4 0.56 73 115 DD 275 276 0.8 0.78 105 163 DD



1 EOH: End of hole

2 ETW: Estimated true width

3 Ag Eq calculated using a factor of 75:1 using metal prices of US$1,840/oz for gold with 90% metallurgical recovery, and US$24.14/oz for silver with 91% metallurgical recovery

4 DD: Diamond drilling tail





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abcb1e98-17b8-45c4-aca3-018efe883af2