Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonne per day mill at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021). All references to Dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.



Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa of Fortuna, commented, "The Séguéla Project continues to advance in line with our expectations through what is a challenging supply market.” Mr. Criddle continued, "Séguéla has transitioned through the design and procurement phases to now having much of the critical earthworks and civil works out of the ground ahead of the upcoming wet season, in line with budget and schedule.” Mr. Criddle concluded, "Activities at the project site are really ramping up ahead of planned gold pour in mid-2023.”

Construction Highlights

Overall project is 61 percent complete as of June 15, 2022

Approximately $91.6 million of the $173.5 million initial capital budget accrued as of May 31, 2022

Approximately $143.8 million committed as of May 31, 2022

Majority of equipment packages secured and first deliveries arriving in Abidjan, Côte d´Ivoire

All major construction contracts executed and contractor mobilizations underway

All key scopes now commenced and construction advancing on the ground

Mining contract executed with Mota-Engil and long lead equipment ordered

Key mechanical equipment has begun arriving at site

First gold pour remains on target for mid-2023

Accommodation Camp

The accommodation camp is complete and occupied by the project and company staff.

Processing Plant

De Simone was awarded the process plant bulk earthworks contract and activities are nearing completion. Ground improvement works are completed and only punch listed items are outstanding. All areas have been handed over to the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for construction of the processing plant.

Lycopodium, the process plant EPC contractor, mobilized to site in March 2022 and has made excellent progress in advancing the critical path scopes for the plant. As of June 15, 2022, engineering activities were 95 percent complete, procurement activities 78 percent complete and construction activities have commenced in the following key areas:

Civil and concrete works for the crusher, surge bin, milling and carbon in leach (CIL) areas

CIL tank fabrication

Installation of high security fencing



The delivery and installation of the SAG mill remains on the Project’s critical path and, despite supply chain challenges and risks, is expected to be delivered to site on schedule. Manufacturing of core components such as the shell, heads and trunnions and gear and pinion are well advanced. Despite challenges around logistics due to global port congestion at the start of the year, key mechanical packages such as the primary crusher and high-voltage transformers have started to arrive in-country in line with the schedule.

Site Bulk Earthworks

Construction of the tailings storage facility (TSF) and water storage dam (WSD) are well advanced. Construction of the WSD embankment is on-track to be completed by the end of June, ahead of the upcoming wet season, and the embankment has already begun capturing and storing raw water in preparation for commissioning and transition into operations. Likewise, good progress has been made on the TSF embankment and is on track to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. High density polyethylene (HDPE) lining of the western TSF basin has commenced and approximately 26 percent of the total surface of the TSF has been lined by mid-June.

Grid Connection

Works are on-track to provide power to the site by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 ahead of commissioning activities at the processing plant. Despite challenges around logistics from port congestion at the start of the year, key electrical packages such as the high-voltage transformers out of Shanghai have started to arrive at site in line with the schedule. The 33kV tower erections are complete with transmission line stringing commencing in June. Tower erections for the 90kV power line have commenced and the first shut-down for tie-in to the electrical grid is scheduled for late July. The construction of the substation is approximately 67 percent complete with all major equipment packages, such as control, automation and communication panels, on-track for shipment in early July.

Mining

Mota-Engil has been awarded the contract for mining services at Séguéla. The agreement has been executed and orders for long lead items placed. Mota-Engil has commenced recruitment for the project and will advance mobilization and establishment of site infrastructure in the third quarter of 2022.

Operational Readiness

Fortuna is advancing its organizational infrastructure in Côte d’Ivoire to prepare for the start of operations at Séguéla, as well as establishing a regional office to service both Séguéla and the Yaramoko Mine. Key administration and logistics personnel that support the ongoing project execution phase are already in place, developing the systems and procedures required for this. Recruitment for the Séguéla operations group has commenced with key senior members of this team expected to be on board in the third quarter of 2022.

Cost

As of May 31, 2022, $143.8 million of the total approved budget of $173.5 million, including $8.9 million contingency, has been committed. Of the total commitments to date, these include contracts for a guaranteed maximum price for $87 million, fixed price contracts for $15.4 million and earthworks bill of quantity and schedule of rates for $13.7 million. The remaining commitments are largely comprised of employee salaries, equipment and material purchase orders, land compensation and livelihood restoration programs. Consequently, management of Fortuna believes that risks associated with the volatile market conditions and price escalations have been mitigated as far as practicable.

Project commitments as of May 31, 2022

Schedule

Construction at Séguéla is tracking on schedule with the project’s next major milestones below:

Qualified Person

Paul Criddle, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer, West Africa for Fortuna, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Séguéla gold Project contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

