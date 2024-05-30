Fortuna publishes its 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the publication of its sixth annual sustainability report which details the Company’s performance on key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indicators during 2023. The report also includes dedicated sections on Fortuna’s sustainability management and initiatives at each of the Company’s operating mines as well as the contributions made within the countries that host our operations in the Latin America and West Africa regions. Also included is an ESG data section containing disclosure under sustainability accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standard, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Recommendations (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "In 2023, we have made significant progress with respect to tailings management, climate change, and overall safety performance. I want to take this opportunity to commend the active leadership and dedication of our teams in Latin America and West Africa, as Fortuna continues to work towards a Zero Harm workplace where critical risks are better managed, and events leading to potential injuries are mitigated.” Mr. Ganoza added, "At Fortuna, we continually strive to enhance and strengthen a safety culture that permeates throughout the entire organization.”

"To maintain operational excellence and achieve a Zero Harm workplace requires an engaged workforce undertaking the necessary precautions to foster a safety-first organization,” said Julien Baudrand, Senior Vice President of Sustainability. "This report provides an in-depth understanding of how Fortuna proactively and collectively manages its sustainability-related risks, discusses the Company´s ESG performance, and communicates our initiatives to continue creating long-term value for the organization and its stakeholders."

Key facts and figures from the 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Governance

75 percent of our directors have Diverse Perspectives

63 percent of our directors have Safety, Sustainability and ESG expertise

30 percent of executive short-term incentive compensation is linked to ESG performance

Enterprise Risk management (ERM) integrates sustainability-related factors

Occupational Health and Safety

0.36 Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR), compared to 0.30 in 2022

1.22 Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate (TRIFR), compared to 2.67 in 2022

60 percent of our operating mines are certified ISO 45001, compared to 40 percent in 2022

One fatality at the Caylloma Mine in June 2023

67 percent of our Critical Risk Management (CRM) program has been developed

Prominent progress towards implementing the Global Industry Standard for Tailings Management

Environment

17.15 Carbon Intensity - Tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2eq) emitted per thousand tonnes of processed ore, compared to 17.94 in 2022

15 percent of total energy consumed is renewable, compared to 14 percent in 2022

0.20 Freshwater consumption intensity - cubic meters of freshwater per tonne of processed ore, compared to 0.25 percent in 2022

60 percent of our operating mines are certified ISO 14001, compared to 40 percent in 2022

63 percent of water used is from recycling, same as in 2022

Climate Change GHG emissions reduction target and long-term objectives disclosed

Zero non-compliance associated with water quality permits, standards, and regulations

Zero significant spills to the environment

Human Resources, Human Rights and Ethics

5,185 full-time workers, compared to 5,233 in 2022

15.86 percent of all employees are female, compared to 16.84 percent in 2022

15.81 percent of management positions are female, compared to 19.15 percent in 2022

Zero cases of human rights violations recorded

Governments and Communities

US$74.4 million paid back in government contributions, compared to US$69.3 million in 2022

US$8.5 million allocated to community development programs and funds, compared to US$ 5.6 million in 2022

43.44 percent of employees belong to local communities, compared to 41.85 percent in 2022

Zero significant community incidents

Please view Fortuna´s 2023 Sustainability Report on our website. Questions and feedback regarding the report are welcome at sustainability@fortunasilver.com.

