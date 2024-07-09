Fortuna reports solid production of 116,570 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) reports production results for the second quarter of 2024 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America.

Q2 2024 Production highlights

Gold equivalent production of 116,570 ounces 1 ; a 25 percent increase compared to Q2 2023 (93,454 oz Au Eq) 2 and a 4 percent increase compared to Q1 2024 (112,543 oz Au Eq) 3

; a 25 percent increase compared to Q2 2023 (93,454 oz Au Eq) and a 4 percent increase compared to Q1 2024 (112,543 oz Au Eq) Gold production of 92,716 ounces; a 44 percent increase over Q2 2023 (64,348 oz Au) 2 and a 3 percent increase compared to Q1 2024 (89,678 oz Au) 3

and a 3 percent increase compared to Q1 2024 (89,678 oz Au) Silver production of 990,574 ounces; a 22 percent decrease over Q2 2023 (1,262,561 oz Ag) 2

Zinc and lead production of 13.0 million and 10.5 million pounds; 7 percent decrease and

3 percent increase over Q2 2023, respectively

Consolidated Gold and silver production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 182,394 ounces and 2.1 million ounces, respectively, or 229,113 ounces of gold equivalent, including lead and zinc by-products. Fortuna reiterates its 2024 annual production guidance range of 343 to 385 thousand ounces of gold and 4.0 to 4.7 million ounces of silver or between 457 and 497 thousand ounces of gold equivalent ounces4, including lead and zinc by-products ( refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2024 ).

Q2 2024 Consolidated Gold and Silver Production

Gold Production

(oz) Silver Production

(oz) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Lindero Mine 22,874 25,456 - - Yaramoko Mine 31,447 29,002 - - Séguéla Mine 32,983 4,023 - - San Jose Mine 5,269 5,778 684,176 957,265 Caylloma Mine 143 89 306,398 305,296 Total 92,716 64,348 990,574 1,262,561

Notes:

Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $2,334/oz Au, $29.1/oz Ag, $2,157/t Pb and $2,835/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:80.19, Au:Pb = 1:1.08, Au:Zn = 1:0.82

West Africa Region

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire: Continued strong production

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Tonnes milled 318,457 394,837 Average tpd milled 3,461 4,339 Gold grade (g/t) 3.47 2.79 Gold recovery (%) 93.8 94.4 Gold production (oz)1 32,983 34,556

Note:

Au Production includes doré only

Mining

Mine production totaled 420,222 tonnes of ore, averaging 3.03 g/t Au, and containing an estimated 40,912 ounces of gold from the Antenna, Ancien, and Koula pits. Movement of waste during the quarter totaled 2,495,838 tonnes, for a strip ratio of 6:1.

Production was mainly focused on the Antenna pit which produced 364,491 tonnes of ore to provide higher grade feed to the processing plant during the power supply issues detailed below. Mining at the Ancien and Koula pits provided the balance of ore production with 1,645,716 tonnes of the waste stripping occurring there.

Processing

In the second quarter of 2024, Séguéla produced 32,983 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 3.47 g/t Au, a 5 percent decrease and 24 percent increase, respectively, compared to the first quarter in 2024. Plant throughput for the quarter averaged 208 tonnes per hour, versus name plate design capacity of 154. Processed tonnes were constrained throughout the quarter due to power shedding from the national grid supplier due to failures at two power plants in Côte d’Ivoire. These outages are expected to be rectified, and normal power is expected to resume by the end of July. In the interim, the Company is sourcing backup diesel power generation capabilities. This will provide power should the current outages extend beyond the expected resumption of normal energy supply, or in the event of future outages. Séguéla’s 2024 production guidance of 126,000 to 138,000 oz Au remains unaffected.

Gold production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 67,539 ounces.

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso: 16 percent higher production over Q1 2024

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Tonnes milled 121,391 107,719 Average tpd milled 1,319 1,456 Gold grade (g/t) 8.40 8.79 Gold recovery (%) 98.25 98.2 Gold production1 (oz) 31,447 27,177

Note:

Production includes doré only

In the second quarter of 2024, 121,391 tonnes of ore were treated at an average head grade of 8.40 g/t Au, producing 31,447 ounces of gold. This represents a 4 percent decrease in grade, and a 16 percent increase in production, compared to the first quarter in 2024. Processing operations at Yaramoko were also affected by grid power supply issues, however, our backup diesel generation supply mitigated the bulk of these constraints.

During the quarter, 89,991 tonnes of ore were mined averaging 7.81 g/t Au from 55 Zone, and 21,361 tonnes of ore averaging 8.89 g/t Au from QV Prime, totaling 111,352 tonnes averaging 8.02 g/t Au. In May, a rock burst occurred in the 55 Zone mine, which interrupted production for a period of 10 days. During this period, mine production in QV Prime continued, while the plant processed ore from existing surface stockpiles and QV Prime.

Drilling and development operations continued to extend the mining boundaries to the east and west of 55 Zone and demonstrate wider mineable widths than expected. In the third quarter, drilling will also focus on testing the potential for further strike extensions of 55 Zone, as well as testing the strike extensions that we currently see in QV Prime.

Gold production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 58,624 ounces.

Latin America Region

Lindero Mine, Argentina: In line to meet annual guidance; leach pad expansion on track

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Ore placed on pad (t) 1,408,791 1,547,323 Gold grade (g/t) 0.61 0.60 Gold production1 (oz) 22,874 23,262

Note:

Lindero production includes doré, gold-in-carbon and gold in copper concentrate

During the second quarter of 2024, ore mined was 1.8 million tonnes, with a stripping ratio of 0.7:1. A total of 1.4 million tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad at an average gold grade of 0.61 g/t, containing an estimated 27,663 ounces.

Lindero’s gold production for the quarter was 22,874 ounces, comprised of 19,786 ounces in doré bars, 979 ounces of gold contained in rich fine carbon, 27 ounces contained in copper precipitate, and 2,082 ounces contained in cement precipitate. The 2 percent decrease in production, when compared to the previous quarter, is mainly explained by a planned eight-day maintenance shutdown of the high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) and the agglomeration plant, coupled with a period of lower mechanical availability of the front-end loaders. In line with the planned mining sequence, higher head grades and ore tonnage will be placed on the leach pad in the third quarter.

As of the end of June, the $51.8 million leach pad expansion project ($41.7 million capital investment in 2024) is approximately 58 percent complete. The construction package of the project commenced in January 2024, with contractors on site undertaking earthworks, construction of the impulsion line, and liner deployment. Procurement is 96 percent complete, with critical path items onsite. Pump manufacturing for the new impulsion line is on schedule and expected to arrive on site in July. Liner installation has commenced and contracts for the major mechanical works have been executed. The Company expects to start placing ore on the leach pad expansion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gold production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 46,136 ounces.

San Jose Mine, Mexico: Production in line to meet annual guidance

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Tonnes milled 176,214 181,103 Average tpd milled 1,980 2,182 Silver grade (g/t) 140 147 Silver recovery (%) 86.56 88.73 Silver production (oz) 684,176 759,111 Gold grade (g/t) 1.09 0.90 Gold recovery (%) 85.46 86.76 Gold production (oz) 5,269 4,533

In the second quarter of 2024, the San Jose Mine produced 684,176 ounces of silver, and 5,269 ounces of gold at average head grades of 140 g/t Ag and 1.09 g/t Au, respectively; reflecting a 10 percent decrease, and a 16 percent increase when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The processing plant milled 176,214 tonnes averaging 1,980 tonnes per day, and the grade profile for the period was consistent with the geological model.

During the first half of 2024, in alignment with the mining sequence and production plan, the operation conducted an intensive preparation campaign to position the mine for higher silver and gold production in the second half of the year. Management is currently evaluating its options of maintaining operations at the mine or putting the mine on care and maintenance, as Mineral Reserves are scheduled to be exhausted by year end.

Exploration drilling continues at the Yessi vein to provide better understanding of the economic potential of the mineralized zone.

Silver and gold production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 1,443,287 ounces and 9,802 ounces, respectively, on track to meet annual guidance.

Caylloma Mine, Peru: Steady-state operation

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Tonnes milled 136,543 137,096 Average tpd milled 1,552 1,540 Silver grade (g/t) 83 87 Silver recovery1 (%) 83.75 82.08 Silver production (oz) 306,398 315,460 Lead grade (%) 3.83 3.48 Lead recovery (%) 91.28 90.55 Lead production (lbs) 10,524,868 9,530,584 Zinc grade (%) 4.80 4.46 Zinc recovery (%) 90.16 90.32 Zinc production (lbs) 13,040,343 12,182,745

Note:

Metallurgical recovery for silver is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate

The Caylloma Mine produced 306,398 ounces of silver at an average head grade of 83 g/t Ag in the second quarter of 2024, 3 percent and 5 percent lower, respectively, when compared to the previous quarter. Silver production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 621,858 ounces, in line to meet annual guidance.

Zinc and lead production was 13.0 and 10.5 million pounds, at average head grades of 4.80 % and 3.83 %, respectively, a 7 and 10 percent increase when compared to the first quarter. Increased production is the result of higher head grades sourced from lower levels at the Animas vein. Zinc and lead production for the first six months of 2024 totaled 25.2 million pounds and 20.1 million pounds, respectively, well on track to meet the upper end of guidance for the year.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the advanced exploration pre-development stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

