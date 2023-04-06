Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 11:00:00

Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Europe 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Gold Forum Europe 2023, which is being held at the Park Hyatt in Zurich, Switzerland from April 11th to 12th, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Tuesday, April 11th at 2:10 p.m. Central European Time.

About Gold Forum Europe

Gold Forum Europe is Europe’s only independent investment event serving the precious metals sector. The Gold Forum offers an unparalleled representation of private and publicly traded precious metal equities spanning all stages of production, development, and exploration.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

Carlos Baca
Director of Investor Relations
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 3,63 -1,76% Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen