|
03.05.2023 11:00:00
Fortuna to release first quarter 2023 financial results on May 15, 2023; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 16, 2023
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the market closes.
A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, and Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration.
Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/48290 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.
Conference call details:
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 256829
Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 48290
Playback of the earnings call will be available until Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Playback of the webcast will be available until Thursday, May 16, 2024. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce Gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.03.23
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Fortuna Silver Mines verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.22
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.03.22
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.21
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.21
|Ausblick: Fortuna Silver Mines zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)