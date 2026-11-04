Fortune Brands Home & Security Aktie
WKN DE: A1JE0N / ISIN: US34964C1062
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04.11.2026 05:10:31
Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $49.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $70.8 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $1.113 billion from $1.149 billion last year.
Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $49.9 Mln. vs. $70.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.113 Bln vs. $1.149 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.19 To $ 0.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 925 M To $ 995 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.20 To $ 3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.205 B To $ 4.275 B
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