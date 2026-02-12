Fortune Brands Home & Security Aktie

Fortune Brands Home & Security für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JE0N / ISIN: US34964C1062

12.02.2026 23:11:27

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $76.4 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $105.1 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $1.07 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76.4 Mln. vs. $105.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.07 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

2026 Full-Year Guidance Net sales = Flat to 2.0% EPS = $3.35 to $3.65

