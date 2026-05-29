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WKN DE: 850250 / ISIN: US3496311016

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30.05.2026 01:03:16

Fortune Brands Stock Is Down 24%. Here's Why It Seems One Investor Bought $113 Million

On May 14, 2026, Atlas FRM disclosed a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN), acquiring 2,175,000 shares in an estimated $113.12 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Atlas FRM initiated a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, purchasing 2,175,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $113.12 million, calculated using the average closing price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake was $84.76 million, which incorporates both the share acquisition and price movement during the period.Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading provider of branded products for water management, outdoor living, and security solutions, operating at scale with over $4 billion in annual revenue. The company leverages a portfolio of well-known brands to capture demand across residential and commercial end markets. Its focus on innovation, material conversion, and sustainability supports a competitive advantage in the construction and home improvement industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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