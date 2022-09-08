Fortune Ranks Agilent Among Top Workplaces in Health Care

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the company has been named a "Best Workplace in Health Care” in the United States by Fortune magazine. Agilent’s number 17 ranking is based on the Great Place to Work® employee survey and company-provided data.

Eighty-five percent of Agilent employees who responded to the survey indicated that the company is a great place to work, compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, reported Fortune.

"We are pleased to receive this recognition from Fortune, which is particularly meaningful because it is based on the experience of our employees,” said Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen. "A strong culture and our team are what drives our performance and our success, and I am grateful to the thousands of employees who work every day to make this a great workplace.”

Employees also gave the company high marks on ethical business practices, work-life balance, and community engagement. Ninety percent reported that they are proud to work at Agilent.

Agilent’s 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance report highlights a variety of initiatives that contribute to a positive employee experience, from paid time off for volunteering and flexible working arrangements to a comprehensive talent development program and employee networking groups that foster a sense of community.

This recognition builds on other recent Agilent workplace awards, including a Forbes 2021 Top 100 Female Friendly Company, Barron’s 2021 #2 Most Sustainable Company, Great Place to Work 2021 US, and Forbes 2021 Best Employers for Diversity.

Learn more about Agilent’s culture, diversity and inclusion program, and careers.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005875/en/