Forty Fabulous Years of Guess Images

Guess celebrates four decades of fashion history and iconic imagery with the new release of "A Fourth Decade of Guess Images” casebound book. The fourth edition of this striking collectible details the story of four brothers who founded a global brand. Starting with the launch of the 3-Zip Marilyn Jean in 1981, this book commemorates the hard work, passion, and creativity that led to forty years of esteemed fashion.

Over the past four decades, the Guess brand has been defined by the originality of its glamorous images. "I was convinced that if there was not a strong image attached to the Guess brand, one day we could miss a season or a trend, and we might face a major challenge. I always thought a brand image if done well will survive the test of time and test of fashion trends,” says Paul Marciano, Guess Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer and the mind behind the brand’s advertising campaigns. Celebrating the courage behind 40 years of Guess, the book’s cover features an image of Guess Girl and former Guess Kids’ model, Gigi Hadid. The entire book celebrates the stunning shades of red, as has been the signature color for the brand. The quotes artfully tell the stories behind the illustrious Guess images and the people who brought them to life.

This new edition opens with renowned supermodel Guess Girls Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Eva Herzigova, and the late Anna Nicole Smith. As Paul weaves the reader through the adventures and photoshoots over the years, the story hones in on the iconic Guess muses from 2012-2021, with images and quotes from Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Grace Elizabeth, Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin.

With a deep appreciation for the great talent of the eyes behind the lens, Paul honors the work of Ellen von Unwerth, Raphael Mazzucco, Bryan Adams, Claudia & Ralf Pülmanns, Chen Man, Mégane Claire, David Bellemere, Tatiana Gerusova, Josh Ryan, Vicoolya & Saida, Nima Benati, Yasmine Kateb, and more. "Over the past four decades, Guess has had the distinct privilege of working with some of the most talented and innovative photographers in the world. I am so grateful to each and every one of them for their individual contribution in helping bring the Guess image to life and making it the iconic brand it has become today,” said Paul Marciano.

Forty years ago, the Marciano brothers could only imagine what their small, family-run business would become. Today, we proudly present the "A Fourth Decade of Guess Images” book, a work brimming with insider shots and commentary, including 252 glossy pages of text, making it the perfect addition to any fashion photography collectors' coffee table.

