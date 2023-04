Forty families a day threatened with no-fault evictions since Tories vowed to ban them

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Labour figures show scale of issue in England despite Conservatives vowing to abolish the practice four years agoAn estimated 40 families have been threatened with a “no-fault” eviction every day in England in the four years since ministers first promised to scrap them, analysis shows.The Conservatives first promised to end the practice in 2019, but the government has yet to pass legislation despite repeated promises from ministers and former prime ministers. Continue reading...